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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Dhamaal 4' remains steady; India net crosses ₹150cr mark
'Dhamaal 4' remains steady; India net crosses ₹150cr mark
'Dhamaal 4' box office collection

'Dhamaal 4' remains steady; India net crosses ₹150cr mark

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 28, 2026
10:39 am
What's the story

The comedy film Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar and starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, is still going strong at the box office. The movie recently completed its second week in theaters and has reportedly earned ₹151.15 crore net in India so far. Despite collecting ₹1.5 crore on Day 18 (Monday), a significant drop of 76% from the previous day's earnings (₹6.5 crore), it is inching closer to a worldwide gross of ₹210 crore.

Box office performance

Domestic and overseas collections

The film's first week saw it raking in ₹96 crore, followed by an additional ₹40.65 crore in its second week.

On Day 18, the movie collected ₹1.5 crore from 5,076 shows across India. The total India gross collection is at ₹179.81 crore.

Overseas, it added another ₹0.25 crore to its earnings on Day 18, taking the total overseas gross to ₹29.2 crore and the worldwide gross collection to over ₹209.01 crore!

Franchise success

Cast and crew of the film

The fourth installment in the popular Dhamaal franchise, following Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011), and Total Dhamaal (2019), has become a major success.

The film's ensemble cast includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, Vijay Patkar, and Bijendra Kala.

It was released on July 10 this year and is currently the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

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