'Dhamaal 4' remains steady; India net crosses ₹150cr mark

The film's first week saw it raking in ₹96 crore, followed by an additional ₹40.65 crore in its second week.

On Day 18, the movie collected ₹1.5 crore from 5,076 shows across India. The total India gross collection is at ₹179.81 crore.

Overseas, it added another ₹0.25 crore to its earnings on Day 18, taking the total overseas gross to ₹29.2 crore and the worldwide gross collection to over ₹209.01 crore!