'Dhamaal 4' remains steady; India net crosses ₹150cr mark
What's the story
The comedy film Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar and starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, is still going strong at the box office. The movie recently completed its second week in theaters and has reportedly earned ₹151.15 crore net in India so far. Despite collecting ₹1.5 crore on Day 18 (Monday), a significant drop of 76% from the previous day's earnings (₹6.5 crore), it is inching closer to a worldwide gross of ₹210 crore.
Box office performance
Domestic and overseas collections
The film's first week saw it raking in ₹96 crore, followed by an additional ₹40.65 crore in its second week.
On Day 18, the movie collected ₹1.5 crore from 5,076 shows across India. The total India gross collection is at ₹179.81 crore.
Overseas, it added another ₹0.25 crore to its earnings on Day 18, taking the total overseas gross to ₹29.2 crore and the worldwide gross collection to over ₹209.01 crore!
Franchise success
Cast and crew of the film
The fourth installment in the popular Dhamaal franchise, following Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011), and Total Dhamaal (2019), has become a major success.
The film's ensemble cast includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, Vijay Patkar, and Bijendra Kala.
It was released on July 10 this year and is currently the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.