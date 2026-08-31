'Dhamaal 4' to premiere on Netflix on September 4
What's the story
The comedy film Dhamaal 4, featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on September 4. The movie was released in theaters on July 10. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, it emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Dhamaal series.
Storyline
What is the film about?
Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, follows a chaotic treasure hunt.
The madcap adventure begins when a dying man reveals information about Shaitaan Singh's treasure, prompting Guddu, Lallan, Adi, and Manav to embark on their journey.
Trouble ensues when their family members also join them in this hilarious quest.
Cast details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Dhamaal 4'
The film's ensemble cast includes Warsi, Deshmukh, and Jaaferi as Devgn's allies in the treasure hunt.
Other notable actors in the project are Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar.
The movie was produced by Kumar along with Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.