'Dhurandhar 2' leaked online; YouTube links swiftly taken down
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was recently leaked on YouTube and other piracy sites. The unauthorized copies were swiftly taken down after fans raised concerns about the leak on social media. However, new copies of the film kept surfacing on the sites. This is absolutely not the first time a movie has been subjected to such piracy threats despite government efforts to curb illegal uploads.
Quick response
Will piracy affect such a big film, questioned fans
The Dhurandhar 2 team acted quickly after the film was leaked on YouTube and several piracy websites in HD quality. Internet users tagged director Aditya Dhar on X, urging him to address the issue. Some argued that such a good film shouldn't be affected by piracy, while others claimed it wouldn't impact the movie's success, as audiences are watching it multiple times in theaters.
Box office success
Film's box office collection skyrockets
Despite the piracy scare, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. The film has reportedly earned over ₹850 crore in India and is inching toward the ₹1,000 crore mark. The worldwide collection stands at near ₹1,400 crore. Directed by Dhar, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal.