'Dhurandhar 2' was leaked on piracy sites

'Dhurandhar 2' leaked online; YouTube links swiftly taken down

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:09 pm Mar 31, 202605:09 pm

What's the story

Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was recently leaked on YouTube and other piracy sites. The unauthorized copies were swiftly taken down after fans raised concerns about the leak on social media. However, new copies of the film kept surfacing on the sites. This is absolutely not the first time a movie has been subjected to such piracy threats despite government efforts to curb illegal uploads.