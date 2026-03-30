'Dhurandhar 2' makers finally correct mirror reflection mistake

The team behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge has addressed a minor error in the film. In a pivotal scene featuring Ranveer Singh and Udaybir Sandhu, the reflection of a cameraman was seen in a mirror, sparking memes and social media discussions. Now, Bollywood Hungama reports that revised prints of the film have been sent to theaters across India to rectify this oversight.

Correction details Theaters across India received revised prints A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that the updated prints were distributed to theaters across the country with instructions for immediate screening. Some theaters received the new print on March 28 (last Saturday) while others got it on March 29 (Sunday). "In this new print, the cameraman can no longer be seen in the mirror's reflection," said the source.

Team's response Source confirms revised version for OTT/satellite The source further added, "When you are delivering such a mammoth film, you need to take care of countless aspects. Once in a while, mistakes do happen." "Even in Hollywood films, one can spot many such goofs. It's praiseworthy that Aditya Dhar and team got the mistake corrected." They also confirmed that the revised version will be used for OTT and satellite releases.

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