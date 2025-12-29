'Dhurandhar' beats 'Chhaava,' 'Stree 2' in 4th weekend

Box office highlights

Dhurandhar pulled in ₹61.90 crore over its fourth weekend—more than double what Pushpa 2 managed and well ahead of Chhaava and Stree 2. Its total earnings have soared to ₹730.70 crore, with the ₹800 crore milestone now in sight.

Times Now gave it a solid 3/5 rating, especially applauding Ranveer Singh's powerful comeback performance, which the review highlighted as the film's undisputed highlight.