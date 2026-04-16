'Dhurandhar' becomes 1st Indian film series to cross ₹3,000cr
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge just made history by pushing its franchise past ₹3,000 crore in global earnings, the first time any Indian film series has hit this number.
Released only months after the original, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already pulled in over ₹1,700 crore worldwide on its own.
Actor Dhar praises Singh's set energy
Ashwin Dhar (who plays Arshad Pappu) shared that Ranveer's energy kept things lively on set and made filming genuinely fun for everyone.
He also appreciated director Aditya Dhar's calm approach, even during big, intense scenes with major stars like Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Sanjay Dutt.
The movie is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.