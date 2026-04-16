'Dhurandhar' becomes 1st Indian film series to cross ₹3,000cr Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge just made history by pushing its franchise past ₹3,000 crore in global earnings, the first time any Indian film series has hit this number.

Released only months after the original, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already pulled in over ₹1,700 crore worldwide on its own.