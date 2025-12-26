Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' enters ₹1,000cr club

Ranveer Singh 's latest release, Dhurandhar , has reportedly crossed the ₹1,000cr mark globally in just 21 days since its release on December 5. The film's success is a testament to its engaging storyline, high-octane action sequences, and powerful performances by the ensemble cast. It has also become one of the biggest Indian films of 2025.

Record-breaking performance 'Dhurandhar' outshines previous 2025 blockbusters The film's success is not just a numerical achievement but also a reflection of Singh's star power and director Aditya Dhar's ambitious vision. It has reportedly beaten previous 2025 blockbusters like Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava, setting new records in Indian cinema. According to Jio Studios, Dhurandhar has collected ₹1,006.7cr gross globally (₹789.18cr India and ₹217.5cr overseas), surpassing Kantara Chapter 1's ₹852cr and Chhaava's ₹807.91cr collections.

Domestic success 'Dhurandhar' nears ₹700cr milestone in India Domestically, Dhurandhar has reportedly earned over ₹650cr in its first 21 days. The film's Day 21 collection alone was ₹28.6cr, taking its total net collection to ₹668.8cr. It is now on the verge of crossing the ₹700cr mark in India. The film features Singh with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.