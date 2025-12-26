Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' enters ₹1,000cr club
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, has reportedly crossed the ₹1,000cr mark globally in just 21 days since its release on December 5. The film's success is a testament to its engaging storyline, high-octane action sequences, and powerful performances by the ensemble cast. It has also become one of the biggest Indian films of 2025.
Record-breaking performance
'Dhurandhar' outshines previous 2025 blockbusters
The film's success is not just a numerical achievement but also a reflection of Singh's star power and director Aditya Dhar's ambitious vision. It has reportedly beaten previous 2025 blockbusters like Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava, setting new records in Indian cinema. According to Jio Studios, Dhurandhar has collected ₹1,006.7cr gross globally (₹789.18cr India and ₹217.5cr overseas), surpassing Kantara Chapter 1's ₹852cr and Chhaava's ₹807.91cr collections.
Domestic success
'Dhurandhar' nears ₹700cr milestone in India
Domestically, Dhurandhar has reportedly earned over ₹650cr in its first 21 days. The film's Day 21 collection alone was ₹28.6cr, taking its total net collection to ₹668.8cr. It is now on the verge of crossing the ₹700cr mark in India. The film features Singh with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.
Film synopsis
'Dhurandhar' plot and production details
Dhurandhar is a fictional story based on a 10-year-long Indian intelligence mission where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld. The film was shot in various locations including Thailand, Punjab, Mumbai, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh from July 2024 to October 2025. It has been classified as fiction and given an "A" certificate by the CBFC. A sequel titled Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge is set to release on March 19, 2026.