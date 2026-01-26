'Dhurandhar' now among IMDb's top 250 films of all time
What's the story
Aditya Dhar's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar, has not only been a commercial success but has also received critical acclaim. The film's universal appeal is reflected in its entry into the prestigious IMDb Top 250 list of the greatest films of all time. With an impressive IMDb rating of 8.5/10 from over one lakh votes, Dhurandhar now occupies the 250th spot on this elite list.
Indian cinema
'Dhurandhar' joins the ranks of other Indian films
The IMDb Top 250 list is not just based on user ratings; it uses a secret formula to prevent rating manipulation and account for recency bias. Several other Indian films have made it to this list over the years, including Maharaja, Jai Bhim, Dangal, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, and 12th Fail. Currently, films like Drishyam and Gangs of Wasseypur are also part of the list.
Film details
'Dhurandhar' features an ensemble cast and high box office earnings
Directed by Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. It has reportedly earned over ₹1,300 crore at the box office so far, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film ever. A sequel titled Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to hit theaters in March.