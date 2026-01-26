It's another record for the film

'Dhurandhar' now among IMDb's top 250 films of all time

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:58 am Jan 26, 202611:58 am

What's the story

Aditya Dhar's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar, has not only been a commercial success but has also received critical acclaim. The film's universal appeal is reflected in its entry into the prestigious IMDb Top 250 list of the greatest films of all time. With an impressive IMDb rating of 8.5/10 from over one lakh votes, Dhurandhar now occupies the 250th spot on this elite list.