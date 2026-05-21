'Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha' lands on Netflix May 22 2026
Entertainment
Get ready, because Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha, an extended version of the blockbuster action-thriller, is landing on Netflix from May 22, 2026.
This special cut promises extra never-seen-before footage, and Netflix teased fans with a poster saying, Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, out 22 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix.
Franchise follows Rangi's Lyari mission
The announcement has fans excited for fresh content but also wondering if the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, hit Netflix soon.
The franchise has been a massive hit (both films have gross figures) and follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi's intense mission in Lyari, Pakistan.
Director Aditya Dhar's action-packed world just keeps growing!