'Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha' lands on Netflix May 22 2026 Entertainment May 21, 2026

Get ready, because Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha, an extended version of the blockbuster action-thriller, is landing on Netflix from May 22, 2026.

This special cut promises extra never-seen-before footage, and Netflix teased fans with a poster saying, Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, out 22 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix.