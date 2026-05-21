'Dhurandhar' raw version will release on Netflix

When to watch 'Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha' on Netflix

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:40 am May 21, 202610:40 am

What's the story

The official Netflix India handle recently announced the release of Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha. The announcement sparked confusion among fans, who initially thought it was an early release for the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, it was later clarified that this is an uncensored version of the first part. The extended version will be available on the platform on Friday (May 22) in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.