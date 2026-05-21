When to watch 'Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha' on Netflix
What's the story
The official Netflix India handle recently announced the release of Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha. The announcement sparked confusion among fans, who initially thought it was an early release for the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, it was later clarified that this is an uncensored version of the first part. The extended version will be available on the platform on Friday (May 22) in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
Fan reactions
Fans excited for uncut version
After the clarification about Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, fans took to social media to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Finally the uncensored and uncut version hopefully." Another commented, "Release the version that was released internationally." The announcement also came amid criticism of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and filmmakers for censoring the film in India while allowing an uncut version to be screened abroad.
Film's success
Box office success of 'Dhurandhar'
Notably, the Raw & Undekha version of The Revenge is streaming on Netflix internationally. But, in India, the OTT rights of the sequel are with JioHotstar. The film arrives on June 4. The original Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2026. The film was a massive box office success, raking in a record-breaking ₹1,300 crore at the box office. It is directed by Aditya Dhar.