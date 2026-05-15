Why is 'Dhurandhar 2' releasing in India so late
What's the story
The much-anticipated digital premiere of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been postponed in India. Originally set for Friday on JioHotstar, the streaming platform, however, announced a delay earlier today. As per reports, this is because makers wanted to drop the film after the Indian Premier League (IPL) concludes. The IPL final is set for May 31 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
New release date
New release date announced
On social media, JioHotstar confirmed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have a grand digital premiere on June 4 at 7:00pm. The film will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 5. The streaming service also shared a new promo for the film's OTT release. Internationally, the film is already available on Netflix in select regions since May 15 midnight.
Box office success
Film's box office collection
The sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a massive success at the box office. It reportedly earned ₹1,783 crore globally and over ₹1,153 crore in India alone. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor. The first film is streaming worldwide on Netflix.