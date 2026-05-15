'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' OTT premiere has been delayed

Why is 'Dhurandhar 2' releasing in India so late

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:32 pm May 15, 202605:32 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated digital premiere of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been postponed in India. Originally set for Friday on JioHotstar, the streaming platform, however, announced a delay earlier today. As per reports, this is because makers wanted to drop the film after the Indian Premier League (IPL) concludes. The IPL final is set for May 31 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.