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Why is 'Dhurandhar 2' releasing in India so late
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' OTT premiere has been delayed

Why is 'Dhurandhar 2' releasing in India so late

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 15, 2026
05:32 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated digital premiere of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been postponed in India. Originally set for Friday on JioHotstar, the streaming platform, however, announced a delay earlier today. As per reports, this is because makers wanted to drop the film after the Indian Premier League (IPL) concludes. The IPL final is set for May 31 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

New release date

New release date announced

On social media, JioHotstar confirmed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have a grand digital premiere on June 4 at 7:00pm. The film will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 5. The streaming service also shared a new promo for the film's OTT release. Internationally, the film is already available on Netflix in select regions since May 15 midnight.

Box office success

Film's box office collection

The sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a massive success at the box office. It reportedly earned ₹1,783 crore globally and over ₹1,153 crore in India alone. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor. The first film is streaming worldwide on Netflix.

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