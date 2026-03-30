Vivek Agnihotri lauds 'Dhurandhar 2,' warns Dhar of 'vicious ecosystem'
What's the story
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has praised the technical brilliance of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, while also offering some "unsolicited" advice. He urged Dhar to be mindful of the film industry's "ecosystem," which he described as "vicious and seductive." The Kashmir Files director also highlighted the lesser-celebrated crafts in the film.
Acclaim
Agnihotri praised 'Dhurandhar 2' from LA
Agnihotri took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a detailed note praising Dhurandhar 2 and its team. He revealed that he had made a special trip from California to Los Angeles just to watch the film, underscoring his high regard for it. "Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms . I genuinely don't know what to say... anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I'd rather call you."
Technical brilliance
Agnihotri lauds Vikash Nowlakha and Saini Johray's crafts
Agnihotri further highlighted the film's cinematography and production design. He specifically lauded cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha and production designer Saini S Johray for their "world-class" and "groundbreaking" work. "Both Vikash and Saini Johray have done groundbreaking work...work that will stand as a benchmark for a long time." Toward the end, Agnihotri warned Dhar, "Aditya, just an unsolicited word from experience...Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive."
Twitter Post
Agnihotri penned a long note praising 'Dhurandhar' team
Dhurandhar: The Revenge— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2026
I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar.
Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already…
Box office success
'Dhurandhar 2' earns over ₹846cr domestically
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is continuing its dream run at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the spy thriller has broken several records within days of its release. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, in just 11 days and has also become North America's highest-grossing film, surpassing Baahubali 2's record. The film has reportedly earned over ₹846 crore in India alone.