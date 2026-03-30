Vivek Agnihotri lauds 'Dhurandhar 2,' warns Dhar of 'vicious ecosystem'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has praised the technical brilliance of Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar 2, while also offering some "unsolicited" advice. He urged Dhar to be mindful of the film industry's "ecosystem," which he described as "vicious and seductive." The Kashmir Files director also highlighted the lesser-celebrated crafts in the film.

Acclaim Agnihotri praised 'Dhurandhar 2' from LA Agnihotri took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a detailed note praising Dhurandhar 2 and its team. He revealed that he had made a special trip from California to Los Angeles just to watch the film, underscoring his high regard for it. "Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms . I genuinely don't know what to say... anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I'd rather call you."

Technical brilliance Agnihotri lauds Vikash Nowlakha and Saini Johray's crafts Agnihotri further highlighted the film's cinematography and production design. He specifically lauded cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha and production designer Saini S Johray for their "world-class" and "groundbreaking" work. "Both Vikash and Saini Johray have done groundbreaking work...work that will stand as a benchmark for a long time." Toward the end, Agnihotri warned Dhar, "Aditya, just an unsolicited word from experience...Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive."

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Twitter Post Agnihotri penned a long note praising 'Dhurandhar' team Dhurandhar: The Revenge



I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar.



Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2026

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