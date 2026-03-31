'Dhurandhar 2': Who is Ahida Sarmai, Arjun Rampal's on-screen daughter?

Ahida Sarmai, the young actor with Down Syndrome, who played Arjun Rampal 's daughter in Dhurandhar: The Revenge , has been winning hearts with her performance. Despite limited screen time, she added emotional depth to pivotal scenes. Her journey into acting has been supported by her parents and her previous experience in theater and small projects.

Behind the scenes Sarmai thanked Rampal in a sweet post Sarmai recently attended a special screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge with her parents, where she was personally appreciated at the after-party by Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Aditya Dhar, and Rampal. Sarmai had earlier taken to Instagram to say, "Dear Arjun Sir, It was a beautiful learning under your calm and supportive guidance and see...the result is so DHURANDHAR...so lucky to share the frame with you...and being your onscreen daughter...THANK YOU SIR. With love, LAIBA(Ahida Sarmai)."

Directorial strategy Dhar's unique direction style Dhar's approach to Sarmai's scenes was different from traditional methods. Instead of asking her to memorize lines beforehand, he guided her through each moment on the day of the shoot. This helped Sarmai react more naturally, making her performance appear more authentic and effortless on screen.

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