'Dhurandhar 2': Who is Ahida Sarmai, Arjun Rampal's on-screen daughter?
What's the story
Ahida Sarmai, the young actor with Down Syndrome, who played Arjun Rampal's daughter in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been winning hearts with her performance. Despite limited screen time, she added emotional depth to pivotal scenes. Her journey into acting has been supported by her parents and her previous experience in theater and small projects.
Behind the scenes
Sarmai thanked Rampal in a sweet post
Sarmai recently attended a special screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge with her parents, where she was personally appreciated at the after-party by Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Aditya Dhar, and Rampal. Sarmai had earlier taken to Instagram to say, "Dear Arjun Sir, It was a beautiful learning under your calm and supportive guidance and see...the result is so DHURANDHAR...so lucky to share the frame with you...and being your onscreen daughter...THANK YOU SIR. With love, LAIBA(Ahida Sarmai)."
Directorial strategy
Dhar's unique direction style
Dhar's approach to Sarmai's scenes was different from traditional methods. Instead of asking her to memorize lines beforehand, he guided her through each moment on the day of the shoot. This helped Sarmai react more naturally, making her performance appear more authentic and effortless on screen.
Career progression
From theater to film: Sarmai's journey
Before Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sarmai was already active in theater and small projects. Her social media presence also played a role in her discovery. A video of her dancing to Shararat caught the attention of Mukesh Chhabra's casting team, leading to an audition for the film. This marked a significant step forward in her acting journey.