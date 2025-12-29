Next Article
'Dial 100': Malayalam thriller now streaming on Manorama Max
Entertainment
Dial 100, a Malayalam thriller directed by Ratheesh Nedumangad, is now available to stream on Manorama Max. The film first hit theaters on March 15, 2024.
It follows three friends—Soumya, Remya, and Megha—whose well-intentioned effort to help their colleague Annie with a personal crisis ends up spiraling into serious trouble and guilt.
Where can you watch it?
You can catch Dial 100 right now on Manorama Max.
Who's in it?
The main cast features Meera Nair as one of the friends at the heart of the story, with Santhosh Keezhattoor playing a police officer.
Archana Krishna, Dinesh Panicker, Sheshika, and Nandhan Parvathy round out the supporting roles.