'Dial 100': Malayalam thriller now streaming on Manorama Max Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Dial 100, a Malayalam thriller directed by Ratheesh Nedumangad, is now available to stream on Manorama Max. The film first hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

It follows three friends—Soumya, Remya, and Megha—whose well-intentioned effort to help their colleague Annie with a personal crisis ends up spiraling into serious trouble and guilt.