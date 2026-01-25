OTT: Where to watch Jennifer Lawrence-Robert Pattinson's 'Die My Love'

The critically acclaimed psychological drama Die My Love , featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson , is now available for streaming on MUBI. The film, directed by Lynne Ramsay, had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival where it competed for the prestigious Palme d'Or. It was released in theaters on November 7, 2025.

Plot 'Die My Love' explores postpartum depression and isolation Die My Love tells the story of Grace (Lawrence), a mother living with her husband Jackson (Pattinson) and their infant in a secluded home in rural Montana. The film delves into the heavy burden of postpartum depression and emotional isolation as Grace struggles with her loss of independence after becoming a mother.

Accolades Lawrence's performance in 'Die My Love' earned Golden Globe nomination Lawrence's raw performance in Die My Love has been widely praised by critics. Her portrayal of Grace earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. The film also features LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek, Gabrielle Rose, and Debs Howard.

Advertisement