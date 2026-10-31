DIFF adds 3 PictureTime inflatables seating up to 600 viewers

Each inflatable theater fits 140 to 200 viewers, so way more film lovers can join in.

PictureTime checks every detail, from sound to projection, to keep the experience smooth and immersive.

As Chaudhary puts it, Sushil Chaudhary says, "With more parallel screenings, more films can reach a larger audience."

"Technology must never come between the filmmaker and audience."

It verifies every DCP [Digital Cinema Package] and its decryption key, tests projection, and calibrates sound to suit each screening hall.