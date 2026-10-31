DIFF adds 3 PictureTime inflatables seating up to 600 viewers
This year's Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) just got a major upgrade: three inflatable theaters by PictureTime now let up to 600 people catch screenings at once.
The idea? More films, more friends, and a bigger festival vibe.
PictureTime's founder Sushil Chaudhary says it's all about making sure everyone gets to be part of the action.
PictureTime verifies DCPs and calibrates sound
Each inflatable theater fits 140 to 200 viewers, so way more film lovers can join in.
PictureTime checks every detail, from sound to projection, to keep the experience smooth and immersive.
As Chaudhary puts it, Sushil Chaudhary says, "With more parallel screenings, more films can reach a larger audience."
"Technology must never come between the filmmaker and audience."
It verifies every DCP [Digital Cinema Package] and its decryption key, tests projection, and calibrates sound to suit each screening hall.