'Diff'rent Strokes' actor Melanie Watson Bernhardt dies at 57

Who was Melanie?

Born in California in late-1967 or early-to-mid-1968, Melanie lived with osteogenesis imperfecta—a rare condition causing fragile bones and other health challenges.

She appeared as Arnold Jackson's wheelchair-using friend on "Diff'rent Strokes" as a frequent guest star.

After acting, she founded Train Rite to help train shelter dogs for people with disabilities, showing her passion for making a difference beyond TV.