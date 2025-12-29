Next Article
'Diff'rent Strokes' actor Melanie Watson Bernhardt dies at 57
Melanie Bernhardt, who played Kathy Gordon on the classic show "Diff'rent Strokes," has passed away at 57.
Her brother told TMZ that she died in Colorado Springs after being hospitalized for sudden bleeding issues, and her health declined quickly in her final days.
Who was Melanie?
Born in California in late-1967 or early-to-mid-1968, Melanie lived with osteogenesis imperfecta—a rare condition causing fragile bones and other health challenges.
She appeared as Arnold Jackson's wheelchair-using friend on "Diff'rent Strokes" as a frequent guest star.
After acting, she founded Train Rite to help train shelter dogs for people with disabilities, showing her passion for making a difference beyond TV.