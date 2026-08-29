Why Akshaye Khanna missed the 'Dil Chahta Hai' reunion
What's the story
The absence of actor Akshaye Khanna from the Dil Chahta Hai reunion on Friday has sparked widespread curiosity. The event, celebrating 25 years of the iconic film, was attended by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, and makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Despite earlier confirmation from host Nikhil Taneja about Khanna's attendance, he ultimately didn't show up.
Reason revealed
What happened to Khanna?
The mystery behind Khanna's absence has finally been solved.
Taneja responded to a comment on Instagram, stating that the actor "fell sick unfortunately."
Preity Zinta, another key member of the film's cast, was also unable to attend due to her unavailability after several "permutations and combinations," according to Taneja.
Career update
Khanna's recent projects and developments
Khanna has been off the radar since the success of Dhurandhar, where he received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Rehman Dakait.
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, reportedly grossed over ₹1,000 crore at the box office.
He was also supposed to star in Drishyam 3 but exited due to irreconcilable differences with the makers.