Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab '95' stuck with CBFC, release still in limbo

Diljit Dosanjh's film Punjab '95—where he plays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra—has been held up by India's film board (CBFC) for three years. The movie, directed by Honey Trehan, digs into 1990s Punjab and the investigations around illegal cremations and disappearances. Although filming wrapped in 2022 and it was submitted for certification that December, it still hasn't been cleared to release.

What's holding things up? The CBFC has reportedly asked for over 120 cuts—including changes to the title and edits to mentions of Punjab Police and ex-PM Indira Gandhi. This has stalled the process since 2022.

Justice Ranjit Singh from the Punjab Human Rights Organisation is pushing for an uncut release, saying the story is backed by solid evidence.

When (and where) will it release? The international debut originally scheduled for May 16, 2025 was postponed with no new confirmed date or info on whether it'll hit theaters or stream online.

Fans are left waiting—and hoping—for updates.