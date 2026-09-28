Disha Salian's father seeks police protection, lawyer alleges threats

Ojha raised questions over the provision of Y-plus security to Aaditya Thackeray.

He said, "The letter clearly states, citing records from your Home Ministry and the Narcotics Bureau, that it is evident that Aaditya Thackeray is involved in the drug trade."

"We have already provided all prima facie evidence; the CBI has obtained everything necessary during the investigation to secure a conviction."

"Yet, the accused currently enjoys Y-plus security provided by your administration."