Disha Salian's father seeks police protection, lawyer alleges threats
What's the story
Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, has revealed that they have sought police protection. Apart from Ojha and Satish, Sameer Wankhede and Ashutosh Pathak have also sought protection. The request comes after they allegedly received threats from leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT). Ojha told ANI that a letter was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Justice of India, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Security concerns
Questions over Y-plus security to Aaditya Thackeray
Ojha raised questions over the provision of Y-plus security to Aaditya Thackeray.
He said, "The letter clearly states, citing records from your Home Ministry and the Narcotics Bureau, that it is evident that Aaditya Thackeray is involved in the drug trade."
"We have already provided all prima facie evidence; the CBI has obtained everything necessary during the investigation to secure a conviction."
"Yet, the accused currently enjoys Y-plus security provided by your administration."
Allegations
Ojha slams authorities for not providing security
Ojha also alleged that the authorities failed to provide security under the Witness Protection Scheme and Supreme Court guidelines.
He said, "Providing security is mandatory under the Witness Protection Scheme and Supreme Court guidelines. Yet, they failed to do so."
"Consequently, we compiled all the material and handed it over to the CBI."
"We also urged them to investigate the role of Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and determine why police protection was not granted."
Case history
Meanwhile, know more about Salian's death case
Celebrity manager Salian, who briefly worked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after allegedly falling from a building in Malad on June 9, 2020.
The Malwani police registered an accidental death report and concluded it was a suicide with no foul play involved.
A Special Investigation Team set up by the state government in December 2023 also found no foul play in her death.
Ultimately, the CBI registered an FIR in the case on September 14, 2026.