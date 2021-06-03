'Shaadisthan', 'Bhoot Police' take OTT route; head to Disney+ Hotstar

Tis' the season of OTT releases! Since theaters are shut indefinitely due to the pandemic, digital platforms have come the rescue of makers. Kirti Kulhari-starrer Shaadisthan and Saif Ali Khan led multi-starrer Bhoot Police have both scored a direct-to-digital release with Disney+ Hotstar. Along with this announcement, makers also dropped the first look of Kulhari's character in the Raj Singh Chaudhary-directorial.

Kulhari shared the poster showing her in a new avatar

Kulhari shared the first look on her social media with the caption, "Hello hello... Jump on the bandwagon and join ME aka #Sasha and her band, as they drive around the roads of friendship, love and life." In the poster we can see her wearing sunglasses, bearing a chilled-out look, while in the background we see a tour bus with 'ARTIST' written on it.

Real-life couple Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya co-star in this

Even though not much was revealed about the plot, the film is said to be a light-hearted drama, a stark departure from the usual high-octane serious roles Kulhari has done in the past like Pink, Criminal Justice etc. The film also stars real-life couple Kay Kay Menon and Nivedita Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Previously, Kulhari's The Girl on the Train also released digitally.

'Bhoot Police' producer confirmed the speculation around its digital release

Ramesh Taurani, producer of horror-comedy Bhoot Police, confirmed that the movie has been sold to Disney+ Hotstar at a good price. The film, which earlier was supposed to release theatrically on September 10, will arrive on the streaming platform around September or October. Talking about the decision, Taurani reportedly said that this was the only viable option, as theaters remain indefinitely shut.

Many movies are taking the direct-to-digital route

Many big budget and highly anticipated movies are coming to OTT. Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket has reportedly joined the list. Her rom-com Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey, will also premiere on Netflix on July 2. Vidya Balan's Sherni will also release digitally and premiere on Amazon Prime on June 18. Last month, Salman Khan's Radhe released on ZEE5 in a pay-per-view model.