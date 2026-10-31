Dosanjh opens Aura India tour in New Delhi despite attempts
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh launched his Aura India Tour with a packed, high-energy show at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.
Even though there were serious attempts to stop the event, the concert went ahead and turned into a celebration of resilience, something Diljit highlighted during an Instagram Live after the show.
Fans travel to see Dosanjh live
People traveled from cities like Agra, Lucknow, and Jaipur just to see him live, with some even arriving without tickets because they didn't want to miss out.
The crowd connected with Diljit's tribute to his Punjabi roots (through both his music and style), and the two-hour-plus set felt like a big celebration of culture and community.