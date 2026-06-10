Dosanjh, Rahman and Kamil release 'Kya Kamaal Hai' for refugees

Dosanjh filmed tribute during AURA tour

Dosanjh squeezed in filming this tribute while on his AURA Tour, reflecting the film's focus on hope and humanity during tough times like Partition.

Imtiaz Ali calls the song a "cry of hope and a salute to the resilience of mankind."

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Dosanjh alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, with music under Tips Music and right when the movie hits theaters worldwide on June 12.