Dosanjh, Rahman and Kamil release 'Kya Kamaal Hai' for refugees
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh just released Kya Kamaal Hai, a song dedicated to refugees everywhere. Teaming up with A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the track is part of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga.
The music video gently honors people forced from their homes by war and hate, making space for their stories and struggles.
Dosanjh filmed tribute during AURA tour
Dosanjh squeezed in filming this tribute while on his AURA Tour, reflecting the film's focus on hope and humanity during tough times like Partition.
Imtiaz Ali calls the song a "cry of hope and a salute to the resilience of mankind."
Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Dosanjh alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, with music under Tips Music and right when the movie hits theaters worldwide on June 12.