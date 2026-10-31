Dosanjh says 'just an artist' amid NEET paper leak protests
Entertainment
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently spoke up after fans questioned his silence on the NEET paper leak protests.
At his Delhi concert, he replied, "I am just an artist," making it clear he prefers to stay out of political debates.
This sparked criticism from Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who pointed out Diljit's roles in politically themed films.
Dipke apologizes to Dosanjh on Instagram
Diljit explained that while he supports his fans, he doesn't want to be told how to fight.
Soon after, Dipke took to Instagram to apologize, calling himself Diljit's "younger brother" and saying he still respects the singer and his work.