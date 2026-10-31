Dosanjh thanks Delhi police, invites woman officer, recalls his mother
Entertainment
During his Delhi concert, Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to thank the city's police.
He invited a woman officer onstage, sharing that the moment reminded him of his mother, a gesture that got the crowd cheering and clapping.
Dosanjh says police keep audience safe
Diljit told the officers, "If you are not here, we wouldn't feel safe," highlighting just how important their presence is at big events.
The audience and fans online loved the appreciation, making it clear that sometimes small gestures can mean a lot.