'Drishyam: The Conclusion' crosses ₹100cr mark in just 2 days
What's the story
The thriller film Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, has had a phenomenal start at the box office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, it was released on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and opened to huge numbers. The film has crossed the ₹100cr milestone in just two days.
Box office performance
Day 2 collection and total earnings so far
According to Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion earned ₹53.5cr on Saturday, a slight dip of 13.7% from Friday's net earnings.
It had opened to ₹62cr on Friday.
After two days, the total collection in India stands at ₹115.5cr, and the worldwide collection has reached ₹177.1cr, with Sunday numbers expected to rise further.
Film details
About 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
Drishyam: The Conclusion is the last film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise.
It features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kamlesh Sawant, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Neha Joshi.
The film is a few months behind Mohanlal's Malayalam original Drishyam 3, which was released earlier this year.
Adaptation differences
Revisit the successful franchise
Interestingly, the Hindi and Malayalam versions of Drishyam 3 have taken different paths, with completely separate storylines.
The Hindi franchise began in 2015 with Nishikant Kamat's Drishyam.
It was followed by its sequel, Drishyam 2, in 2022, directed by Pathak after Kamat's untimely death.
The cast has largely remained the same for all three parts.