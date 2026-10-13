Dubey debuts in Bollywood as Lakshman in 'Ramayana: Part One'
Entertainment
Ravie Dubey is making his Bollywood debut as Lord Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One, hitting theaters November 5, 2026.
He shared that playing Lakshman feels like both an honor and a big responsibility, and promised to bring sincerity to the role.
Dubey also thanked fans for their warm response to the trailer.
'Ramayana' cast and Diwali 2027
The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana, with other familiar faces joining in.
Ramayana will be told in two parts (the second part is set for Diwali 2027), so there's more of this epic saga on the way.