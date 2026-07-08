Dwayne Johnson to headline Ben Affleck-Matt Damon collaboration 'Free Byrd'
What's the story
Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson will headline and produce the upcoming action-drama Free Byrd, reported Variety. The film is a collaboration between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity. In Free Byrd, Johnson plays a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman who hides his dementia diagnosis from everyone, including his mechanic brother.
Plot details
Logline and other details
The official logline for Free Byrd reads that the story "examines and confronts the mind's vast mysteries and the beauty and power of asking for help before it's too late." The film will be directed by Greg Kwedar, who is also rewriting the screenplay. Jon Boyer originally wrote the script, which was featured on the Black List.
Actor's statement
Johnson's take on the project
Johnson, a recent Golden Globe nominee for The Smashing Machine, expressed his excitement about the project. He said in a statement, "Free Byrd is a gift in many ways." "Emblematic of life's sacred beauty, as well as life's harsh and callous reality." "The subject matter of Free Byrd has become deeply personal to Greg Kwedar and myself as we've started to unpack this fateful journey together."
Production details
Other upcoming projects of Johnson
Academy Award nominee Gil Netter originally brought Free Byrd to Artists Equity and will serve as producer. Other producers include Fifth Season, Johnson for Seven Bucks Productions, Kwedar, and Clint Bentley for Ethos. Meanwhile, Johnson is gearing up for the release of Disney's live-action Moana and will soon be seen in Jumanji: Open World and Lizard Music by Benny Safdie.