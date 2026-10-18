ED probes financial transactions linked to Badlapur egg donation racket

About 40 women from poor backgrounds were reportedly lured into donating their eggs for ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per cycle, breaking rules meant to protect them.

The eggs were sent to IVF clinics through middlemen.

Back in February, police found Malti IVF Centre in Thane running without proper licenses.

By May, 17 people, including doctors and agents, were named in a chargesheet for cheating and forgery as part of a bigger syndicate exploiting vulnerable women.

The ED is now digging deeper into the money laundering angle.