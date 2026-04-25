'Ek Din' to have special premiere on 'Qayamat Se...' anniversary
What's the story
The upcoming film Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, is creating a buzz among audiences. The film features Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in lead roles and will be released on May 1. Now, the film is preparing for a special screening. News18 quoted a source saying, "The special premiere of Ek Din will take place on the anniversary of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on 29th April."
Special premiere
'It's a full circle moment for them...'
The insider added, "It will be a full-circle moment for Aamir Khan, as it marks the anniversary of his debut film, and now he is producing a film starring his son, Junaid Khan." "Remarkably, while Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak marked Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan's first collaboration, they are once again coming together for Ek Din, making it a full circle moment for them as well as they are coming together for Aamir Khan's son."
Filmmaking reunion
Khan-Mansoor's long-awaited reunion in 'Ek Din'
Ek Din marks a significant reunion between Khan and filmmaker Mansoor after a long time. The duo has previously worked on iconic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din being their first foray into the romance genre in years, fans are eagerly awaiting their reunion.