'Ek Din' to have special premiere on 'Qayamat Se...' anniversary

Special premiere

'It's a full circle moment for them...'

The insider added, "It will be a full-circle moment for Aamir Khan, as it marks the anniversary of his debut film, and now he is producing a film starring his son, Junaid Khan." "Remarkably, while Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak marked Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan's first collaboration, they are once again coming together for Ek Din, making it a full circle moment for them as well as they are coming together for Aamir Khan's son."