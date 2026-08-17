Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' to hit screens on November 27
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi is currently riding high on the success of Awarapan 2, and now his next project, Gunmaaster G9, has been announced for a worldwide release on November 27, 2026. The action thriller will clash with Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film marks the reunion of Hashmi, director Aditya Datt, and music composer Himesh Reshammiya after nearly two decades.
Film details
Hashmi plays Agent Eshwar aka Agent G9
In Gunmaaster G9, Hashmi plays Agent Eshwar aka Agent G9.
The film is a stylish tribute to classic Indian spy films and pays homage to Mithun Chakraborty's iconic 1979 secret agent film Surakksha.
The story promises a mix of action, romance, and emotional depth.
Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana also star in the film.
Production insights
Film shot across various locations; production in full swing
The production of Gunmaaster G9 has been in full swing, with shooting happening in various scenic locations.
The streets of Mumbai were used for an extensive car chase sequence, while Haridwar and Mussoorie served as stunning backdrops.
Producer Deepak Mukut expressed his excitement about the project.
He said, "We were keen to bring Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, and Himesh Reshammiya together once again, and Gunmaaster G9 has given us the opportunity to do just that."
Director's perspective
Datt on reunions and challenges of making 'Gunmaaster G9'
Datt called Gunmaaster G9 one of the most challenging yet exhilarating films of his career.
He said, "Our endeavor was to ensure that every action sequence, every emotion, and every frame carries a sense of impact."
"Reuniting with Emraan and Himesh after all these years has been an extraordinary experience, and I am excited for audiences to see what we have created."