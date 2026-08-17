Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' to hit screens on November 27

The production of Gunmaaster G9 has been in full swing, with shooting happening in various scenic locations.

The streets of Mumbai were used for an extensive car chase sequence, while Haridwar and Mussoorie served as stunning backdrops.

Producer Deepak Mukut expressed his excitement about the project.

He said, "We were keen to bring Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, and Himesh Reshammiya together once again, and Gunmaaster G9 has given us the opportunity to do just that."