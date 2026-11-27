Esha Deol 'grateful to...get work' as she completes 25 years
What's the story
As she nears the 25-year mark in Bollywood, actor Esha Deol has expressed her gratitude for continuing to receive work. Deol, the daughter of the late Dharmendra and actor-politician Hema Malini, said she feels fortunate to be part of the industry. She told PTI, "It's amazing. It's lovely. I'm just grateful to still get work and be here and have my face on a poster and a place in your heart." Deol was last seen in Pratap with Amit Sadh.
Role evolution
'What I did in my early 20s, I would not...'
Deol said she is no longer interested in the kind of characters she played in her early 20s.
"Our lives are so open in the public, and mine has always been that way. So the roles that people approach you with do change with time."
"As an artist, what I did in my early 20s, I would not want to do something like that now. It doesn't resonate with me anymore," she added.
Artistic exploration
'I am not the kind who likes to get monotonous'
Deol said that while her initial ambition was simply to enter the industry, she now wants to explore diverse stories and characters.
"As an artist, I think tapping into different stories, different characters is the fun part. Instead of getting stuck to just one thing."
"It gets monotonous. I am not the kind who likes to get monotonous," she said.
Filmmaker admiration
On her admired director and female-centric stories
Deol also expressed her admiration for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
She said, "I don't think I need to even bat an eyelid to say that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the way he is filmed and his work, I think that's like a dream."
She added, "I think there are some beautiful films that are being made which are female-centric."
"And whoever is writing them is giving opportunity and a chance. And the audience acknowledging it itself is so beautiful."
Future plans
Other projects and responsibilities of Deol
Deol's upcoming projects include the horror comedy Ghoonghat, the pan-India Telugu film SYG with Sanjay Dutt, and the comedy Malamaal Weekly 2.
Besides acting, she is involved in interior design and paces her professional commitments.
"I have other responsibilities in life, and I like to pace myself out," she said.