'Main Hoon Na' was initially planned as a small rom-com?

Farah Khan , the director of the 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na, recently revealed that her debut directorial was initially conceived as a small-scale romantic comedy. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan , Amrita Rao , Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen , and Suniel Shetty. It follows Major Ram Prasad Sharma (Khan), a brave Indian Army officer who goes undercover as a college student to protect the general's daughter from a rogue soldier.

Original concept From a college love story to an action drama In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Khan revealed that the original idea for Main Hoon Na was a simple romantic comedy about a college student falling in love with his teacher. News18 quoted her as saying, "Actually, at first, it was purely a rom-com. Okay, so he goes to school, then he falls in love with a teacher. So the idea came from there." "It was along those lines. Everyone has a teacher that they are in love with."

Film expansion How the film started expanding Khan further explained that she initially envisioned a small-scale film set in a Mumbai college. She said, "So initially, it was like that, it was small-scale. I had thought of shooting it in St Xavier's College, but then I thought, why am I making such a small picture?" "So, I made it bigger and bigger, and then the India-Pak angle came in, then the step brothers angle came in."

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