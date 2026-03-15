'Main Hoon Na' was initially planned as a small rom-com?
What's the story
Farah Khan, the director of the 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na, recently revealed that her debut directorial was initially conceived as a small-scale romantic comedy. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Suniel Shetty. It follows Major Ram Prasad Sharma (Khan), a brave Indian Army officer who goes undercover as a college student to protect the general's daughter from a rogue soldier.
Original concept
From a college love story to an action drama
In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Khan revealed that the original idea for Main Hoon Na was a simple romantic comedy about a college student falling in love with his teacher. News18 quoted her as saying, "Actually, at first, it was purely a rom-com. Okay, so he goes to school, then he falls in love with a teacher. So the idea came from there." "It was along those lines. Everyone has a teacher that they are in love with."
Film expansion
How the film started expanding
Khan further explained that she initially envisioned a small-scale film set in a Mumbai college. She said, "So initially, it was like that, it was small-scale. I had thought of shooting it in St Xavier's College, but then I thought, why am I making such a small picture?" "So, I made it bigger and bigger, and then the India-Pak angle came in, then the step brothers angle came in."
Director's preference
My forte is drama, says Khan
Khan also revealed that her love for drama influenced the film's evolution. She said, "Because actually, my forte is drama, I really enjoy shooting drama." "Om Shanti Om bhi dekh lo. Jo dramatic scenes hai na...comedy to hai hi. That was missing in Tees Maar Khan. Drama nahi tha usmein." Meanwhile, rumors of a sequel to Main Hoon Na were recently dismissed by Khan.