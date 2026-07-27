'My dream job': Farah Khan gushes over hosting 'Lock Upp'
What's the story
Farah Khan, the current co-host of Lock Upp Season 2, has expressed her admiration for the show. She called it the best captive reality show she's ever seen and a "full-blown pop culture phenomenon." The filmmaker-choreographer also thanked Netflix for giving her what she called her "dream job." In a statement, she said, "Ektaa [Kapoor] and Netflix gave Riteish [Deshmukh] and me...the front row seats to witness some of the most powerful personal confessions...unfold."
Show's essence
Khan elaborated on show's essence
Khan further elaborated on the show's essence, saying, "Lock Upp isn't just about confrontations, it's about transformation. It's a show where people discover themselves, connect with each other, and sometimes even find redemption."
She added that hosting Lock Upp has been an "unforgettable experience" for her.
The show recently crossed 50 million viewing hours within three weeks of its premiere.
Co-host's perspective
Co-host Riteish Deshmukh opened up on audience's response
Riteish Deshmukh, Khan's co-host on Lock Upp, also shared his thoughts on the show's success.
He said, "The response from audiences has been phenomenal...crossing 50 million viewing hours is a testament to how deeply people have connected with Lock Upp."
"Personally, this journey has reminded me that everyone has a side you don't see at first. It makes you think twice before judging a book by its cover."
Producer and VP's views
Producer Ekta Kapoor, Netflix's Monika Shergill reacted to success
Producer Ektaa Kapoor said she couldn't have found a better partner than Netflix for Lock Upp.
Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said the show isn't just another reality show for them but has become a dominant cultural conversation.
She added that crossing 50 million viewing hours within three weeks is an "incredible milestone."
The show features popular names like Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Apoorva Mukhija, Shivangi Joshi, and Harshad Chopda as contestants.