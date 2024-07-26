In short Simplifying... In short Farah Khan's mother, Menaka Irani, passed away at 79 after a long illness, just weeks after celebrating her birthday.

Farah and her brother Sajid faced financial struggles following their father's death due to alcoholism and a failed film.

Despite their hardships, Farah praised her mother's strength and humor, even in the face of illness.

Menaka Irani, mother of Farah and Sajid Khan, passes away at 79

By Isha Sharma 03:10 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story Menaka Irani, mother of famed choreographer-director Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan, died in Mumbai on Friday at 79. She was the sister of former child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani. Menaka had a brief acting career herself in the 1963 film Bachpan, featuring Salman Khan's father and scriptwriter Salim Khan. Prior to her death, she had been unwell for some time and underwent multiple surgeries. May she rest in peace.

Tribute

Farah recently expressed deep love for late mother

Just two weeks before her death, Irani celebrated her 79th birthday. Back then, Farah had taken to social media to express her deep love for her mother, sharing heartfelt pictures and a touching message. "We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menaka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person I've ever seen. Sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries," Farah wrote.

Hardship

Farah and Sajid's struggles after father's death

Farah and Sajid have previously spoken about their struggles following the death of their father, Kamran Khan, due to alcoholism. The family faced significant financial difficulties after Kamran's film flopped. "Yes, I belonged to a filmy family, but by the time I turned five, we were the poor cousins. We'd lost all our money, dad's film had flopped. We had a riches-to-rags story," Farah shared in an interview with Radio Nasha.