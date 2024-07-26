In short Simplifying... In short Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has voiced her concerns over the perceived unfairness of the recent budget, suggesting it favors the rich and poor, leaving the middle class behind.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi told to mind her words on Budget

By Isha Sharma 02:13 pm Jul 26, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, recently voiced her disapproval of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government's Union Budget 2024. The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, has been criticized by Krishnamoorthi for not being friendly to the middle class. In response, an X user asked her to be "careful," saying she could be "booked." Now, the actor has responded.

Free speech

Krishnamoorthi responds to user's warning on social media

Krishnamoorthi wrote, "The Ministry/Minister for personal tax & revenue tax should be separated. What benefits are middle-income taxpayers getting really? The poor get free housing, the rich their business contracts & concessions." In response, an X user cautioned, "Be careful, you can be booked for this. The government is aggressive in conveying that theirs is a middle-class-friendly budget." Unfazed, Krishnamoorthi responded, "We're a robust democracy. Chill. Speak up when u must - dar dar ke kya jeena."

Ongoing opposition

Krishnamoorthi continues criticism of 'unfair' budget

In another post, the actor called the budget 'unfair.' She expressed concern about the impact on the middle class, stating, "It's the poor & the rich that are benefiting from this unfair budget & ridiculous shuffle of tax rates. Where does the middle class go? We have to wait for the next election to figure this out ... it's going to be a resounding answer."

Dignity drain

Krishnamoorthi compares budget impact to '80s, '90s brain drain

In a further critique, Krishnamoorthi compared the current situation to the 'brain drain' of the 80s and 90s, suggesting that the budget is causing a 'dignity drain.' She wrote, "In the 80's & 90's there was something called the brain drain. In current times, #budget2024 is the dignity drain. Average professional, honest breadwinner stands no chance - income eaten away in taxes even before school fees are paid. I ask again - where do the middle class go."