First trailer for live-action 'Street Fighter' spotlights Ryu and Ken Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

The first trailer for the new live-action Street Fighter movie is here, and it's a treat for fans of the classic game.

The film blends retro arcade vibes with modern visuals, aiming to hook both longtime players and newcomers.

Ryu and Ken are back in the spotlight, taking on fierce rivals in the World Warrior Tournament.