First trailer for live-action 'Street Fighter' spotlights Ryu and Ken
The first trailer for the new live-action Street Fighter movie is here, and it's a treat for fans of the classic game.
The film blends retro arcade vibes with modern visuals, aiming to hook both longtime players and newcomers.
Ryu and Ken are back in the spotlight, taking on fierce rivals in the World Warrior Tournament.
'Street Fighter' releases October 16 2026
Hitting theaters October 16, 2026, this reboot stars Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, bringing an international touch.
Directed by Kitao Sakurai with a script by Dalan Musson, the movie promises intense fight scenes and iconic moves while digging into deeper tournament conspiracies.
If you love epic battles and a bit of nostalgia, this one's worth keeping an eye on!