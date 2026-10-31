Florida prosecutors drop strangulation felony against Ross, misdemeanor remains
Entertainment
Florida prosecutors just dropped a felony charge of battery by strangulation against rapper Rick Ross, saying there wasn't enough evidence to move forward.
But the 50-year-old artist (real name William Roberts II) still has a misdemeanor charge of battery domestic violence hanging over him, and he's pleaded not guilty.
Ross surrendered to Miami Beach police
Ross turned himself in to Miami Beach police on October 1 after a woman accused him of hitting and choking her during an argument in August.
He's no stranger to legal trouble.
Back in 2017, he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault in 2017 from his Atlanta mansion days.