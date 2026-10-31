Former G.R.L. singer Bennett dies by suicide, coroner confirms
Entertainment
Former G.R.L. singer Lauren Bennett has died by suicide at age 36, assistant coroner Jyoti Gill at the Kent and Medway Coroners's Court in Maidstone, England, confirmed.
She died on May 29, 2026, near her home in Meopham after battling severe psychological distress and receiving psychiatric treatment earlier this year.
Coroner: Bennett reported medication distress
According to the coroner, she had reported distress about the effects of the prescribed medication.
Bennett began her career with Paradiso Girls before joining G.R.L. where she helped create hits like "Ugly Heart" and featured on Pitbull's "Wild Wild Love."
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Wormald, and their daughter, Harlow, leaving behind a meaningful impact on pop music and fans worldwide.