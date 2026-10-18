Former NFL player Paul Dombroski reveals 2013 male breast cancer
Entertainment
Paul Dombroski, who once played in the NFL, recently opened up about being diagnosed with stage two male breast cancer back in 2013.
He first noticed a lump and, knowing his family history, took it seriously right away.
Dombroski advocates male breast cancer detection
Dombroski went through a mastectomy and had four lymph nodes removed; he said it was a tough road, but stayed determined to beat cancer, with his wife Caron by his side for support.
Now recovered, the couple works with groups like Breastcancer.org to let guys know that breast cancer isn't just a women's issue.
As Dr. Marisa Weiss puts it, Dombroski's story helps show men why early detection matters.