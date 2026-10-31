Gajjar announces 'Tana Riri' and 'Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat'
Filmmaker Hardik Gajjar just announced two fresh projects: < em>Tana Riri, arriving October 2027, and Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat, set for June 2028.
Following his hit Krishnavataram, Gajjar is back with stories that blend history and myth in a big way.
Tana Riri reunites Gajjar with Krishnavataram fame Sanskruti Jayana, and spotlights twin sisters from 16th-century Gujarat whose musical talent made a real mark.
Films blend classical music and Mahabharata
Tana Riri dives into the story of sisters who use classical music to defend their land's honor, with visuals capturing the grandeur of their era.
Meanwhile, Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat will retell the legendary courage of Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata.
Both films are directed by Gajjar and produced by Athashrikatha Motion Pictures LLP, so if you're into epic tales or Indian legends, these might be ones to watch out for!