Gajjar announces 'Tana Riri' and 'Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat'

Tana Riri dives into the story of sisters who use classical music to defend their land's honor, with visuals capturing the grandeur of their era.

Meanwhile, Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat will retell the legendary courage of Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata.

Both films are directed by Gajjar and produced by Athashrikatha Motion Pictures LLP, so if you're into epic tales or Indian legends, these might be ones to watch out for!