Taapsee Pannu's 'Gandhari' hits Netflix today: What to expect

Gandhari follows Bani, played by Pannu, who is on a mission to find her missing daughter.

The search takes a dark turn when she becomes temporarily blind due to an attack. However, this doesn't stop her from uncovering disturbing clues about those behind her daughter's sudden disappearance.

Her journey subsequently leads her to the fictional town of Joypurra, where she uncovers a child-trafficking racket.

The drama's runtime is one hour, 56 minutes.