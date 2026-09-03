Taapsee Pannu's 'Gandhari' hits Netflix today: What to expect
What's the story
The Hindi action-thriller Gandhari, starring Taapsee Pannu, will premiere on Netflix on September 3 (Thursday) at 12:30pm IST. The film tells the story of a mother who embarks on a perilous journey to find her missing daughter in a world full of dangers, revenge, and an underground crime syndicate. The movie also stars Ishwak Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna, and Chhaya Kadam. Here's everything to know about the project.
Storyline
What is the plot?
Gandhari follows Bani, played by Pannu, who is on a mission to find her missing daughter.
The search takes a dark turn when she becomes temporarily blind due to an attack. However, this doesn't stop her from uncovering disturbing clues about those behind her daughter's sudden disappearance.
Her journey subsequently leads her to the fictional town of Joypurra, where she uncovers a child-trafficking racket.
The drama's runtime is one hour, 56 minutes.
Production details
Crew and other details
Directed by Devashish Makhija (Joram), Gandhari has been written and produced by Kanika Dhillon.
The film marks another collaboration between Dhillon and Pannu after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Manmarziyaan, and Haseen Dillruba.
The music has been composed by Shor Police, Clinton Cerejo, and Bianca Gomes, with lyrics by Kausar Munir.
Amit Roy is the cinematographer, while Rajesh Pandey is the editor.