Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' earns ₹4cr day 2, outperforms Rao's 'Prahaar'
Entertainment
Yami Gautam's film, Nayyi Navelli, is having a solid run, outperforming Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar on its second day.
The movie jumped from ₹3.25 crore on opening day to ₹4 crore on day two, bringing its total to ₹7.25 crore in just two days since its October 16 release.
'Nayyi Navelli' logged 5,945 shows
Even though reviews are mixed and competition is tough, Nayyi Navelli had 5,945 shows on its second day, which helped boost earnings and keep audiences coming in.
Its steady growth suggests there's genuine interest from viewers.
Let's see if it keeps up the momentum against other new releases.