Gerwig brings 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' to theaters Feb 12

Greta Gerwig is bringing Narnia back to the big screen with Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, landing in theaters on February 12, 2027 and streaming on Netflix from April 2, 2027.

This new chapter rewinds to the very beginning of Narnia, following Digory and Polly as they stumble into magical worlds with help (and trouble) from Uncle Andrew, played by Daniel Craig.