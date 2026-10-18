Gerwig brings 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' to theaters Feb 12
Greta Gerwig is bringing Narnia back to the big screen with Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, landing in theaters on February 12, 2027 and streaming on Netflix from April 2, 2027.
This new chapter rewinds to the very beginning of Narnia, following Digory and Polly as they stumble into magical worlds with help (and trouble) from Uncle Andrew, played by Daniel Craig.
'Narnia' hits Netflix after 49 days
Set 1,000 years before < em>The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the film stars David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell as Digory and Polly.
Meryl Streep lends her voice to Aslan for Greta Gerwig's "Someone who could communicate depth and pathos as well as joy and delight," joining Craig, Emma Mackey, and Carey Mulligan in a strong cast.
The trailer dropped October 13, showing off epic visuals.
Uniquely, this is one of Netflix's first big theatrical runs, 49 days in theaters before hitting streaming, highlighting Gerwig's real passion for C.S. Lewis's world.