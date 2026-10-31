Gillan hospitalized after medical emergency, Deep Purple cancel German dates
Entertainment
Deep Purple's iconic frontman Ian Gillan, 81, has been hospitalized due to a medical emergency. Because of this, the band had to cancel its upcoming concerts in Leipzig and Hamburg, Germany.
The news dropped on Saturday, October 31, and the band shared the disappointment of all our wonderful fans, while hoping to reschedule the shows.
Deep Purple working to reschedule shows
The rest of Deep Purple shared on Instagram that they're bummed about the sudden cancelations but are already working to reschedule both shows.
They said they were focused on finding suitable dates to reschedule both shows.
Tickets will stay valid for the new dates when announced.