The decision to release Varanasi in 18 different formats shows the makers' intention to double down on reaching various international markets.

The use of IMAX 1.43:1, Dolby Vision, and 4DX, among others, will help the film cater to a wider audience base.

A source told Mid-Day, "The extensive format preparation is expected to make the movie one of the most technically ambitious Indian releases."

"The makers are looking to maximise its reach across international markets."