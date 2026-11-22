Rajamouli to release 'Varanasi' in whopping 18 formats!
What's the story
SS Rajamouli's upcoming Telugu action-adventure Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, is gearing up for a massive global theatrical release. The latest reports suggest the film will be released in 18 different formats, including premium ones like IMAX 1.43:1, Dolby Vision, and 4DX. However, this ambitious plan has reportedly put extra pressure on the post-production team as they work toward a March deadline for the film's scheduled April theatrical release.
Global strategy
'The extensive format preparation is expected to...'
The decision to release Varanasi in 18 different formats shows the makers' intention to double down on reaching various international markets.
The use of IMAX 1.43:1, Dolby Vision, and 4DX, among others, will help the film cater to a wider audience base.
A source told Mid-Day, "The extensive format preparation is expected to make the movie one of the most technically ambitious Indian releases."
"The makers are looking to maximise its reach across international markets."
Technical milestone
Film shot entirely in IMAX format
One of the most significant technical features of Varanasi is its filming in the IMAX 1.43:1 aspect ratio. The film was shot entirely in this format, making it a pioneering venture as the first non-English film to adopt this aspect ratio, per Times of India.
This unique feature adds another layer of complexity to the post-production process as the team works on visual effects and sound design while preparing different theatrical versions.
Cast and crew
Cast of 'Varanasi'
Varanasi stars Babu as Rudhra, a character associated with Lord Rama. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini while Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays Kumbhakarna.
There are elements of mythology, grand action pieces, and time travel in the movie, but the plot has not been announced.
The film's release date is April 7, 2027.