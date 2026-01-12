Golden Globes 2026: Full list of winners

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, January 11 (US time), and set the stage for the upcoming Oscars. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another bagged four awards, including Best Director. KPop Demon Hunters won Best Motion Picture-Animated, while Sinners was honored with the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. Here are all the winners from the prestigious event.

Film awards 'Hamnet,' 'One Battle After Another,' and more The Best Motion Picture-Drama award went to Hamnet. One Battle After Another clinched the Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy title. The Secret Agent won in the Best Motion Picture-Non-English Language category. Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) took home the awards for Best Performance by a Female/Male Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama, respectively.

Comedy awards Rose Byrne and Timothee Chalamet won, too Rose Byrne won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme) was awarded for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) was awarded for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Anderson won Best Screenplay for One Battle After Another.

Special mentions 'Sinners,' 'KPop Demon Hunters' won coveted honors Ludwig Goransson was awarded Best Original Score-Motion Picture for Sinners, while Joong Gyu Kwak's Golden from KPop Demon Hunters won Best Original Song-Motion Picture. Ricky Gervais was awarded Best Standup Comedy on Television, while Stellan Skarsgard was honored for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Sentimental Value. Good Hang, hosted by Amy Poehler, clinched Best Podcast.

Television awards 'The Pitt,' 'Adolescence': Golden Globe winners in TV categories In the television category, The Pitt won Best Television Series-Drama. The Studio bagged Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy. Netflix's Adolescence won Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television. Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) and Noah Wyle (The Pitt) were honored with Best Performance by a Female/Male Actor in a Television Series-Drama. Jean Smart (Hacks) won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series-Musical or Comedy, while The Studio star Seth Rogen swept the male category.