Govinda joins son Yashvardhan's debut film for special dance number
What's the story
Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Hero Ki Horrorine (earlier titled Hundred). The film will also mark Ahuja's acting debut. Now, The Times of India has revealed that Govinda will feature in a special dance number with Yashvardhan, marking their first on-screen collaboration.
Filming schedule
Song to be shot over 2 days
Per sources, the special song featuring Govinda and Yashvardhan will be shot over a two-day schedule.
The song is expected to not only add to the film's appeal but also mark Govinda's return to Bollywood after his last film, Rangeela Raja (2019).
This news comes shortly after Govinda announced his return with Roopa, a film he is producing and starring in.
Family affair
Earlier, Ahuja confirmed her Bollywood debut
In a previous interview, Ahuja had confirmed her Bollywood debut with her son.
She had said, "I would love to work with Ektaa again. In fact, I'm doing a film with Ektaa that stars my son."
She was recently seen in the Netflix reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, produced by Kapoor.