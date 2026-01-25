'Hundred': Sajid Khan-Yashvardhan Ahuja's horror drama begins filming

Filmmaker Sajid Khan , known for his comic capers, has begun shooting for his upcoming horror film titled Hundred, reported Bollywood Hungama. The production commenced on January 23 at Mumbai's Film City, coinciding with the occasion of Basant Panchmi. This marks Khan's return to directing after a break and is a departure from his previous work in comedy.

Cast details 'Hundred' marks the debut of Yashvardhan Ahuja Hundred is the launchpad for Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Nitanshi Goel, who recently appeared in Laapataa Ladies (2024), has been cast as the female lead. The movie is a joint production by Amar Butala's Guilty By Association Media and Ektaa Kapoor-Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Producer's portfolio Butala's previous collaborations with Khan and his production credits Butala, the producer of Hundred, has an impressive portfolio. He produced Mission Majnu (2023) starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, and co-produced films like Mission Mangal (2019), Kesari (2019), Total Dhamaal (2019), Tubelight (2017), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). Interestingly, he was also the associate producer on Himmatwala (2013), another film directed by Khan.

Advertisement

Career trajectory Khan's journey from horror to comedy and back Khan's career has come full circle with the making of Hundred. His directorial debut was a short film in Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), also a horror movie. After a successful run with multiple hits in comedy, he is now returning to the horror genre. Khan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, last helmed Humshakals (2014). He was also slated to helm Housefull 4, but exited the film over the serious allegations against him.

Advertisement