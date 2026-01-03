Govinda's niece clears up shooting incident rumors
In 2024, Bollywood actor Govinda accidentally shot himself, which led to a lot of rumors.
His niece Ragini Khanna recently explained what really happened—she heard the news from family and was so overwhelmed that it took her three hours to reach the hospital.
Ragini said she was shocked and had a very emotionally reactive response, so she delayed her visit to the hospital.
Police response and Govinda's recovery
Ragini pointed out there were around 200 police officers at the hospital and 50 more outside Govinda's house, showing how seriously authorities took the situation.
She's confident it wasn't foul play.
Meanwhile, Govinda thanked his doctors, fans, and family for their support in a voice note from his hospital bed—and said he was back on his feet within a month thanks to everyone's care and good wishes.