Govinda's niece clears up shooting incident rumors Entertainment Jan 03, 2026

In 2024, Bollywood actor Govinda accidentally shot himself, which led to a lot of rumors.

His niece Ragini Khanna recently explained what really happened—she heard the news from family and was so overwhelmed that it took her three hours to reach the hospital.

Ragini said she was shocked and had a very emotionally reactive response, so she delayed her visit to the hospital.